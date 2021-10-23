The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Lowered to $475.00 at MKM Partners

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective lowered by MKM Partners from $530.00 to $475.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut The Boston Beer from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $825.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Boston Beer presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $819.81.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of SAM opened at $525.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $555.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $868.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $493.05 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($6.47). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boston Beer will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,058,000 after purchasing an additional 127,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,343,000 after purchasing an additional 200,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 875,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 12.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,696,000 after buying an additional 41,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 42.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,500,000 after buying an additional 90,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.