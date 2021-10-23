The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.01

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.01 and last traded at $54.01, with a volume of 4102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.76 million. Equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $97,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,149,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,052,460.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $41,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,929,792 shares of company stock valued at $532,749,616 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 71,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.