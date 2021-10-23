The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 70.1% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 319,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 31.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Shares of NYSE GRX opened at $13.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.33. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $14.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 470,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

