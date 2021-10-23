The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €180.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DHER. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €161.02 ($189.43).

DHER stock opened at €114.40 ($134.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion and a PE ratio of -13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €119.05 and its 200 day moving average is €118.44. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €90.60 ($106.59) and a one year high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

