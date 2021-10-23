The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $416.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,772,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 107.2% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS traded up $6.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $414.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,408,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,328. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $420.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $399.27 and its 200-day moving average is $375.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $139.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

