The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. Clearwater Analytics has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $27.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

