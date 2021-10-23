The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in The Greenbrier Companies were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth $51,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 111.6% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 5,667.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GBX. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4,632.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.