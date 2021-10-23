The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Trading Up 6.6%

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)’s stock price was up 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.52 and last traded at $28.46. Approximately 7,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 122,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BATRK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.90.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 689.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

