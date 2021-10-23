The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Liberty SiriusXM Group provides satellite radio services consists of commercial-free music, sports, news, talk, entertainment, traffic and weather. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is based in United States. “

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $48.96 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.17.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.