The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Gladstone Commercial worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,912,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,710,000 after acquiring an additional 70,623 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 41,731 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 154.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 402,499 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 307,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Commercial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $21.65 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average is $21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $33.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.1253 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.54%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

