The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $503,000 Stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Perdoceo Education worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2,040.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $10.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67. The company has a market cap of $740.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $14.05.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.09 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

