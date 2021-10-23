The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 11,063 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Zynga were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Zynga by 4.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 513,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 20,922 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 81.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zynga by 12.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,993,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after acquiring an additional 221,624 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Zynga during the first quarter valued at $10,188,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,319,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,726,000 after buying an additional 41,549 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $7.38 on Friday. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.13 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.58 million. On average, research analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 15,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $127,544.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 485,839 shares of company stock worth $4,649,210. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

