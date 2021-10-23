The Mission Group’s (TMG) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of The Mission Group (LON:TMG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON TMG opened at GBX 71 ($0.93) on Wednesday. The Mission Group has a twelve month low of GBX 53.34 ($0.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 91.75 ($1.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 75.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 79.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.62 million and a PE ratio of 79.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The Mission Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.70%.

In related news, insider Robert Andrew Day sold 2,798,541 shares of The Mission Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95), for a total value of £2,042,934.93 ($2,669,107.56).

About The Mission Group

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

