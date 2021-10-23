The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Mosaic for the third quarter have been going down over the past month. The company is likely to gain from higher demand for fertilizers. Demand for phosphate and potash in North America has been strong in 2020, and the momentum is likely to continue through this year. Strong grower economics are driving fertilizer demand globally. The Vale Fertilizantes buyout is also expected to deliver significant synergies. Mosaic is also expected to benefit from its cost-reduction initiatives. Its efforts to lower debt are also encouraging. Also, it has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, Mosaic faces challenges from lower phosphate demand in China and India and operational issues in the Fertilizantes unit. Further, the company faces headwind from higher raw material costs due to tight supply. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MOS. HSBC raised The Mosaic from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.50.

The Mosaic stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The Mosaic has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.56.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Mosaic will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 64.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,456 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,585,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 222.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,915,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,960 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 334.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,873,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 105.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,852,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,385 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

