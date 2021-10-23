The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Cut to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.60.
The Western Union stock opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.24.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 347.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Western Union
The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.
