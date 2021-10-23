The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Cut to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.60.

The Western Union stock opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.24.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Western Union will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 347.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

