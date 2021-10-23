thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.37

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and traded as low as $9.99. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 831 shares traded.

TKAMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded thyssenkrupp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that thyssenkrupp AG will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

