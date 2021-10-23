Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Buys New Shares in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ACNB in the first quarter valued at $504,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ACNB by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 543,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,918,000 after buying an additional 31,769 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ACNB by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in ACNB by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACNB by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David L. Sites sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $28,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders bought 135 shares of company stock valued at $3,730 and sold 2,268 shares valued at $64,448. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACNB opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.24. ACNB Co. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $33.74.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

