Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Purchases New Shares in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 161,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSG opened at $2.03 on Friday. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $176.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.34.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $88.36 million for the quarter.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

