Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Takes $336,000 Position in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 56,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned about 0.27% of Aravive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 128,610 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aravive by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAV opened at $3.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $76.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 3.07. Aravive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aravive, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

