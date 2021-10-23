Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Takes Position in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 66,300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned 0.20% of Evolution Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after acquiring an additional 139,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 4.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,477,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 114,350 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $7,550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,284,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 50,477 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 13.0% during the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,253,026 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 144,007 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $6.74. The company has a market cap of $199.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Evolution Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 93.88%. The company had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 214.29%.

EPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Evolution Petroleum from $6.00 to $7.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

