Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 1,400 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,247,898,000 after buying an additional 1,930,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $607,499,000 after buying an additional 1,858,726 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 577.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,023,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $253,562,000 after buying an additional 1,725,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10,848.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,700,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $246,247,000 after buying an additional 1,684,726 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $116.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.15. The stock has a market cap of $145.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

