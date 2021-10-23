Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ranpak by 363.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranpak during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 36.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 33.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

In related news, Director Steve A. Kovach sold 9,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $308,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $926,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,640 shares of company stock worth $2,189,480. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACK opened at $30.64 on Friday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.84 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.97.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.94%.

Ranpak Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

