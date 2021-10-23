Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 250 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,264,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,981,000 after buying an additional 24,881 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 61.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $900,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE DLR opened at $156.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.12 and its 200-day moving average is $153.25. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $168.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.91.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.