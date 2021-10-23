Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Takes $285,000 Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAP has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Argus lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.47.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $231.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.14. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.59 and a fifty-two week high of $235.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

