TOKPIE (TKP) Market Cap Hits $520,041.86

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $520,041.86 and approximately $12,003.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKPIE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001484 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TKP is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

