Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.34

Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.34 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.33 ($0.00). Tower Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00), with a volume of 13,489,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £7.38 million and a P/E ratio of -3.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

About Tower Resources (LON:TRP)

Tower Resources Plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 9,369 square kilometers situated in the offshore South Africa.

