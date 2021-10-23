Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $241.00 Price Target at Stephens

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $216.00 to $241.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSCO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.48.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $208.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $214.26. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.33.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,699 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,565,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,062,000 after purchasing an additional 917,300 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,576.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,831,000 after purchasing an additional 459,214 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,937,000 after purchasing an additional 431,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.