Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Morgan Stanley

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $215.48.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO stock opened at $208.21 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $214.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.18 and a 200-day moving average of $189.33.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 476.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.