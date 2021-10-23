Tranche Finance Hits Market Cap of $11.89 Million (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00000974 BTC on popular exchanges. Tranche Finance has a market capitalization of $11.89 million and $140,401.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00050341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.16 or 0.00205133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00102793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010644 BTC.

Tranche Finance Profile

SLICE is a coin. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

