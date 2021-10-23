Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,132,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,771 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $761,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 622,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,091,000 after buying an additional 57,185 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $697,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 75,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies stock opened at $181.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $123.08 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.47.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at $16,595,777.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at $50,811,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.