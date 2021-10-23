Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC) and Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Financial Contrast

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) and Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Kosmos Energy has a beta of 3.78, indicating that its share price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trans-Pacific Aerospace has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Trans-Pacific Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy -15.40% -37.20% -3.57% Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Trans-Pacific Aerospace’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $896.20 million 1.80 -$411.59 million ($0.64) -6.17 Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trans-Pacific Aerospace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kosmos Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kosmos Energy and Trans-Pacific Aerospace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 0 2 6 0 2.75 Trans-Pacific Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus price target of $4.29, indicating a potential upside of 8.67%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.5% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Trans-Pacific Aerospace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kosmos Energy beats Trans-Pacific Aerospace on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. The company was founded by Brian F. Maxted on April 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Trans-Pacific Aerospace

Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace component parts for commercial and military aircrafts, space vehicles, power plants, and surface and undersea vessels in the United States. It primarily offers self-lubricating spherical bearings, which are integral to the operation of commercial aircrafts and help with various flight-critical tasks, including aircraft flight controls and landing gear. The company was formerly known as Pinnacle Energy Corp. and changed its name to Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. in March 2010. Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Marino, California.

