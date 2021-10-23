Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.20 Million

Brokerages predict that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will announce sales of $47.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.10 million to $48.30 million. Transcat reported sales of $41.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year sales of $194.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $192.71 million to $195.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $205.28 million, with estimates ranging from $203.55 million to $207.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. Transcat had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRNS. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transcat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

In other Transcat news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $443,428.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael W. West sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,631,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Transcat during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Transcat by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Transcat by 21,795.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Transcat by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRNS traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $72.16. The stock had a trading volume of 15,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,301. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average of $58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $539.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.72. Transcat has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $72.55.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

