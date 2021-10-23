Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will post sales of $51.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.40 million. Travere Therapeutics reported sales of $51.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year sales of $203.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $195.08 million to $206.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $196.94 million, with estimates ranging from $179.62 million to $209.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $134,152.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,537.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,503 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 144.0% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,748,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,863,000 after buying an additional 3,392,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 197.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,457,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,852,000 after buying an additional 1,629,846 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,912,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after buying an additional 1,174,860 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 23.2% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,614,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,192,000 after buying an additional 1,056,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 3,544.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,056,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,538 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.54.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

