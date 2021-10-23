Tribe Market Cap Reaches $409.26 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $409.26 million and approximately $10.10 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tribe has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Tribe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00049843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.36 or 0.00206610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00102708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Tribe Profile

Tribe (TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

