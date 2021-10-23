Trident Brands (OTCMKTS:TDNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Trident Brands (OTCMKTS:TDNT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Trident Brands had a net margin of 1,184.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS TDNT opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05. Trident Brands has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.10.

Trident Brands Company Profile

Trident Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of branded consumer products and food ingredients. Its portfolio includes Brain Armor, Trident Sports Nutrition, and Everlast Nutrition. The company was founded on November 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Brookfield, WI.

