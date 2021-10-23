Trident Brands (OTCMKTS:TDNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Trident Brands (OTCMKTS:TDNT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Trident Brands had a net margin of 1,184.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.
Shares of OTCMKTS TDNT opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05. Trident Brands has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.10.
Trident Brands Company Profile
