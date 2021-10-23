TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriMas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

TRS opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. TriMas has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 0.76.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $218.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.83 million. TriMas had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 48.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in TriMas by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TriMas by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 64,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TriMas by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,895,000 after purchasing an additional 51,757 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in TriMas by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

