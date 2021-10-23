TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $310.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to post $310.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $284.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $337.80 million. TripAdvisor reported sales of $151.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 105.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full year sales of $934.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $907.50 million to $968.88 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%.

TRIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of TRIP traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.04. 1,678,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970,868. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.36. TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

