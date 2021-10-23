TRxADE HEALTH (MEDS) to Release Earnings on Monday

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 40.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The company had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 million.

Get TRxADE HEALTH alerts:

Shares of TRxADE HEALTH stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. TRxADE HEALTH has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.73.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TRxADE HEALTH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for TRxADE HEALTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRxADE HEALTH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.