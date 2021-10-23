Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.15

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 1200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

TKC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $814.58 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is 12.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 44,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

