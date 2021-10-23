Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 5,412.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,006,000 after buying an additional 17,506 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Everbridge by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,739,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 1,335.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 157.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $72,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,557 shares of company stock worth $4,111,530 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Barclays started coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.09.

EVBG opened at $155.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.47. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -53.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

