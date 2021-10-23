Typhoon Network Price Hits $0.0954 on Exchanges (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $863,027.28 and $2,407.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0954 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00071931 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00073863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.48 or 0.00105697 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,179.62 or 1.00283015 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,103.55 or 0.06726362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00022161 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,046,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.