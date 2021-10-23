UBS Group Boosts KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Price Target to €65.00

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from €60.00 ($70.59) to €65.00 ($76.47) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

KBCSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KBC Group to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of KBC Group to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from €56.50 ($66.47) to €59.90 ($70.47) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €73.00 ($85.88) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KBC Group from €81.00 ($95.29) to €85.00 ($100.00) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KBC Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.39.

Shares of KBC Group stock opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.75.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

