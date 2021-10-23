UBS Group Raises Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $109.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $94.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOOT. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.31.

Shares of BOOT opened at $100.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.02. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $103.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 2.95.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $1,787,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

