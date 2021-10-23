Unido EP Trading Up 2.1% This Week (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $5.57 million and $388,013.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unido EP has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00071952 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00074550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.82 or 0.00105639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,432.37 or 1.00121150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,086.32 or 0.06659803 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00021971 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,144,968 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars.

