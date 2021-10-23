Unilever PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 35.98 (LON:ULVR)

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 35.98 ($0.47) per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 3,893 ($50.86) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The company has a market cap of £100.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.43. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,924 ($64.33). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,005.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,142.51.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,259.09 ($55.65).

In related news, insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 18,350 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, for a total transaction of £749,781 ($979,593.68). Insiders have acquired a total of 18,356 shares of company stock worth $75,001,914 over the last quarter.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.