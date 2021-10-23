United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LDOS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $102.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.67. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

