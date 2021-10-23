United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 11,344 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xerox by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 66,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in Xerox by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 67,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 23,021 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Xerox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Xerox by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 170,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Xerox by 973.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 754,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,727,000 after acquiring an additional 684,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XRX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xerox in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

NYSE XRX opened at $20.74 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.77.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

