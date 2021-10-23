United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 2,349 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,217.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 331,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 306,175 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,635,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,649,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 637,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,639,000 after purchasing an additional 173,225 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,411,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJP opened at $24.45 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average is $24.63.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.