United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 520 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DraftKings news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 638,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,967,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,408,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,042,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $2,466,719.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,635.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,749,286 shares of company stock valued at $262,754,928. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DKNG opened at $46.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.51 and a 200 day moving average of $52.68. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.10. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. Research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

