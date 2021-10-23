United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter worth about $16,713,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.9% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 5.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,000,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,523,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Finally, Loews Corp increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 6.9% during the first quarter. Loews Corp now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,938,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $97.01 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.71 and a 12-month high of $98.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 41.73%.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

